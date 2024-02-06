Illinois woman taken into custody after shooting

A Mounds, Illinois, woman was struck by gunfire Friday, July 7, and a Mound City, Illinois, woman has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
A release from Illinois State Police said agents assisted Pulaski County, Illinois, authorities investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of South Reader Avenue in Mounds.
The shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. and injured a 25-year-old woman, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Amari Acree, 26, was taken into custody a short time later, according to the release.
She has been charged with two felonies — reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. As of Monday, July 10, she was being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.
