Illinois woman taken into custody after shooting

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. and injured a 25-year-old woman, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Amari Acree, 26, was taken into custody a short time later, according to the release.

She has been charged with two felonies — reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. As of Monday, July 10, she was being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.