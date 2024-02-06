Illinois woman found guilty of murder

An Alexander County, Illinois, jury found a woman guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death Friday.
Information from Illinois State Police said the jury convicted Mary Davis, 68, of Carbondale, Illinois, of killing Tomie Edwards, 63, in 2018. Kentucky authorities discovered Edwards's body in the Mississippi River in May 2018.
Illinois State Police, Cairo (Illinois) Police Department, Alexander County State's Attorney's Office and Kentucky State Police investigated the murder.
Davis is set for a June 29 sentencing hearing.