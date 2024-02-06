Illinois train derailment causes fire, evacuations but no one hurt

DUPO, Ill. -- A freight train believed to be bearing a flammable liquid used in solvents derailed in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis on Tuesday, causing a fire that sent thick, black smoke into the air and prompted the evacuation of nearby schools and residences.

In a news release, Union Pacific said the train derailed at its yard at about 12:45 p.m. in Dupo, about 8 miles south of St. Louis. The railroad said initial information indicated the tank car that first caught fire contained a flammable liquid called methyl isobutyl ketone typically used as a solvent.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South said the smoke from the fire does not pose a significant health hazard. But Dupo police said as a precaution students at a grade school, junior high school and high school were evacuated to a high school farther away. Police also said a few hundred residents of a mobile home park and a subdivision near the tracks were also evacuated.