Illinois to offer Cardinals license plate to aid schools

The plates with the Cardinals "Birds on Bat" logo will be available for purchase after Labor Day. Fans will be able to order random number, personalized or vanity plates.

White said the plate offers an opportunity for fans to express pride for the team, while supporting public education in Illinois.

According to the secretary of state's office, the cost of a random number Cardinals plate for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration will be $69. Pricing varies for vanity and personalized license plates.