NewsAugust 3, 2019

Illinois to offer Cardinals license plate to aid schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said an Illinois license plate featuring the St. Louis Cardinals will be sold in support of public schools. The license plate was unveiled Thursday by White at Busch Stadium before the Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs...

Associated Press
Artwork provided by the Illinois Secretary of State's Office released Thursday shows the new Illinois St. Louis Cardinals license plate.
Artwork provided by the Illinois Secretary of State's Office released Thursday shows the new Illinois St. Louis Cardinals license plate.Illinois Secretary of State via AP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said an Illinois license plate featuring the St. Louis Cardinals will be sold in support of public schools.

The license plate was unveiled Thursday by White at Busch Stadium before the Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs.

The plates with the Cardinals "Birds on Bat" logo will be available for purchase after Labor Day. Fans will be able to order random number, personalized or vanity plates.

White said the plate offers an opportunity for fans to express pride for the team, while supporting public education in Illinois.

According to the secretary of state's office, the cost of a random number Cardinals plate for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration will be $69. Pricing varies for vanity and personalized license plates.

State News
