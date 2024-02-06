Illinois time change plan causes confusion at Missouri border

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A proposal in Illinois to make daylight saving time permanent has some residents and business owners worried about the confusion it could cause at the Missouri border.

St. Louis sits along the Mississippi River, which separates Illinois and Missouri. Tens of thousands of people in the St. Louis area work in one state and live in the other.

Having Illinois and Missouri in different time zones "would just be inconvenient," Deborah Bruyette, who lives in Freeburg, Illinois, and cares for her 95-year-old father in Missouri, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Illinois Senate approved legislation this year to make daylight saving time permanent. The measure still needs approval from the Illinois House, the governor and the federal government. If passed, the law would take effect in March.

The Senate sponsor, Democrat Andy Manar of Bunker Hill, believes the measure would be good for businesses because more people would have a chance to shop before the sun sets.