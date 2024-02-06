All sections
NewsMay 3, 2021

Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash Sunday

A single-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Illinois State Police District 12 preliminary investigation, the crash occurred at 2:48 a.m. on westbound Illinois Route 146 at the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Alexander County.

Brooke Holford

A single-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Illinois State Police District 12 preliminary investigation, the crash occurred at 2:48 a.m. on westbound Illinois Route 146 at the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Alexander County.

According to the report, the vehicle was traveling west when it left the right side of the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, Darryl D. Jackson, 39, of Cairo, Illinois, was ejected from the and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. No further information has been released at this time.

