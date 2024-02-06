Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash Sunday

A single-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Illinois State Police District 12 preliminary investigation, the crash occurred at 2:48 a.m. on westbound Illinois Route 146 at the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Alexander County.

According to the report, the vehicle was traveling west when it left the right side of the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail and overturned.