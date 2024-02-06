In an effort to increase its investigative presence, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is planning to add an investigative zone in Southern Illinois.

Under the Division of Criminal Investigation's previous plan, most counties in Southern Illinois fell into the jurisdiction of either Zone 6 or Zone 7.

Zone 6 has historically handled the most homicides of any zone in the state, according to a Monday news release from the Illinois State Police, and Zone 7 comprises 33 counties, making it geographically the largest zone in the state.

"This created a challenge to maintain collaborative relationships with local law enforcement partners throughout the area," the release stated. "The realignment and addition of an investigative zone will allow for a better managed and engaged investigative presence."

After a "needs-based review" requested by Illinois State Police director Brendan Kelley, recommendations were made to remove Bond and Clinton counties from Zone 6 while splitting Zone 7 into two work units to create a third zone in Southern Illinois, which will cover 19 counties.