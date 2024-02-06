All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 21, 2020

Illinois State Police create new investigation zone in Southern Illinois

In an effort to increase its investigative presence, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is planning to add an investigative zone in Southern Illinois. Under the Division of Criminal Investigation's previous plan, most counties in Southern Illinois fell into the jurisdiction of either Zone 6 or Zone 7...

Southeast Missourian
The Bill Memorial Emerson Bridge is seen Oct. 16 in Cape Girardeau.
The Bill Memorial Emerson Bridge is seen Oct. 16 in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

In an effort to increase its investigative presence, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is planning to add an investigative zone in Southern Illinois.

Under the Division of Criminal Investigation's previous plan, most counties in Southern Illinois fell into the jurisdiction of either Zone 6 or Zone 7.

Zone 6 has historically handled the most homicides of any zone in the state, according to a Monday news release from the Illinois State Police, and Zone 7 comprises 33 counties, making it geographically the largest zone in the state.

"This created a challenge to maintain collaborative relationships with local law enforcement partners throughout the area," the release stated. "The realignment and addition of an investigative zone will allow for a better managed and engaged investigative presence."

After a "needs-based review" requested by Illinois State Police director Brendan Kelley, recommendations were made to remove Bond and Clinton counties from Zone 6 while splitting Zone 7 into two work units to create a third zone in Southern Illinois, which will cover 19 counties.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
This map shows the Illinois State Police's newly realigned investigative zones in Southern Illinois.
This map shows the Illinois State Police's newly realigned investigative zones in Southern Illinois.Illinois State Police

The newly added Zone 8 will be headquartered in Effingham with a satellite office in Centralia, and it will cover Bond, Clinton, Marion, Fayette, Effingham, Cumberland, Clark, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Hamilton, White Saline and Gallatin counties.

Zone 6 will now cover Calhoun, Jersey, Green, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties. Its headquarters will remain in Collinsville.

Zone 7 will now cover Randolph, Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Perry, Jackson, Williamson, Union, Johnson, Pope, Alexander, Pulaski, Massac and Hardin counties. Its headquarters will remain in Du Quoi.

The zoning realignment will allow the agency to be "better prepared to maintain collaborative relationships" with local law enforcement partners and support investigative missions in Southern Illinois, according to the release.

"ISP DCI's new investigative zones will allow us to more effectively deploy personnel and resources where they are needed to better address crime, especially violent crime, drugs and public integrity," Kelly stated.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy