NewsOctober 23, 2020

Illinois seeking to extradite alleged child sex offender

Illinois authorities are working to extradite a man from Washington state who is wanted on several child sexual abuse charges. Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev was arrested Oct. 7 in Vancouver, Washington, on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for five counts involving child pornography, two counts of indecent solicitation of a minor, two counts of traveling to meet a minor and two counts of grooming (defined as using online systems to, or attempt to, seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child or child’s guardian to commit any sex offense or to otherwise engage in unlawful sexual conduct with a child or with another person believed by the offender to be a child). ...

Southeast Missourian
Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev
Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev

Illinois authorities are working to extradite a man from Washington state who is wanted on several child sexual abuse charges.

Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev was arrested Oct. 7 in Vancouver, Washington, on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for five counts involving child pornography, two counts of indecent solicitation of a minor, two counts of traveling to meet a minor and two counts of grooming (defined as using online systems to, or attempt to, seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child or child’s guardian to commit any sex offense or to otherwise engage in unlawful sexual conduct with a child or with another person believed by the offender to be a child).

Bail has been set at $500,000.

Seleznev has refused extradition to Union County and is being held at the Clark County Jail in Vancouver. The process of obtaining a Governor’s Warrant for the extradition of Seleznev has commenced, according to a new release from State Attorney Daniel Klingemann in Jonesboro, Illinois.

