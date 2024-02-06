Illinois school districts cooperate to feed students during quarantine

With nearly a third of its faculty and staff quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shawnee School District in Wolf Lake, Illinois, has been forced to move all student instruction online.

“Right now, 32% of our personnel are in quarantine,” Shawnee district superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill said Monday.

“We were very hopeful of starting the year in a ‘hybrid’ model (with a mix of in-person and online instruction), but, unfortunately, our situation changed two or three days before we were to start when we had a large portion of our personnel go into quarantine,” Clover-Hill said. “That made us pivot and go remote.”

Initially, the quarantine did not affect the district’s kitchen staff and the district was able to distribute meals to most of students. The Shawnee district encompasses more than 400 square miles of Southern Illinois, including portions of Alexander, Jackson and Union counties.

But about a week ago, the quarantine spread to the cafeteria staff, making it impossible for the district to keep up with meal preparation.

“Our meal program is huge for our students because a lot of them have food insecurity,” Clover-Hill said.

Looking for advice, the Shawnee superintendent called the Illinois Board of Education, which suggested she contact adjacent districts for assistance. Based on that recommendation, Clover-Hill called Kevin Westall, superintendent of the elementary school district in Jonesboro, Illinois.

“I don’t know if he’s going to answer my call the next time my number pops up,” she said with a laugh.

Westall and the Jonesboro district took immediate action.

“I called Wednesday and thought our kids wouldn’t eat Thursday or Friday and that we’d start this week,” she said. “But, God bless them, they didn’t miss a beat. Our kids had food (from the Shawnee District) through Wednesday and Jonesboro had us ready to go on Thursday, so our kids didn’t miss out on any meals.”

On his end, Westall worked closely with Chartwells, the Jonesboro district’s cafeteria contractor.

“We’re preparing 207 breakfasts and lunches (for Shawnee students),” Westall said. “We put them together first thing in the morning and they (Shawnee staff members) come pick them up about 10 o’clock.”