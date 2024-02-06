Illinois police mum on specifics regarding Emerson Bridge shooting

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, which connects Cape Girardeau to East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, but authorities have not named the victim or described the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Trooper Gregory Miller, a spokesman for Illinois State Police District 22, declined to comment further Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation.

