NewsOctober 10, 2018

Illinois police mum on specifics regarding Emerson Bridge shooting

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, which connects Cape Girardeau to East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, but authorities have not named the victim or described the circumstances surrounding the shooting...

Tyler Graef

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, which connects Cape Girardeau to East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, but authorities have not named the victim or described the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Trooper Gregory Miller, a spokesman for Illinois State Police District 22, declined to comment further Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation.

ï¿½Currently, we donï¿½t have any [more] information (to announce),ï¿½ he said. ï¿½We are investigating a shooting on the bridge.ï¿½

Cape Girardeau Police Department public-information officer Rick Schmidt referred questions to the Illinois State Police.

Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor confirmed Tuesday one individual was shot and killed in the incident, but declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

