Illinois police ID man shot on Emerson bridge

Police have identified the victim in Sunday's fatal shooting as Dalvin R. Taylor, 26, of Cairo, Illinois.

Illinois State Police, who are leading the investigation, released a statement Thursday morning describing the shooting that took place on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

Police responded Sunday to the bride after "two vehicles were on the bridge and shots were fired," according to the statement. The statement does not indicate how many shots were fired or how many parties are believed to have been shooting.