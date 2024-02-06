All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 12, 2018

Illinois police ID man shot on Emerson bridge

Police have identified the victim in Sunday's fatal shooting as Dalvin R. Taylor, 26, of Cairo, Illinois. Illinois State Police, who are leading the investigation, released a statement Thursday morning describing the shooting that took place on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge...

Tyler Graef

Police have identified the victim in Sunday's fatal shooting as Dalvin R. Taylor, 26, of Cairo, Illinois.

Illinois State Police, who are leading the investigation, released a statement Thursday morning describing the shooting that took place on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

Police responded Sunday to the bride after "two vehicles were on the bridge and shots were fired," according to the statement. The statement does not indicate how many shots were fired or how many parties are believed to have been shooting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Taylor, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was shot during the encounter. The vehicle he was in then turned around and came across the bridge to the Missouri side where it was stopped by Cape Girardeau Police, according to the statement.

The release does not say whether any suspects have been identified in the case, nor does it include a description of the vehicle that fled.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy