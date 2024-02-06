Illinois pension buyouts may not bring savings budget claims

CHICAGO -- Illinois' new state budget relies on more than $400 million in savings from a new pension buyout plan finance experts caution is highly speculative and may not save as much money as lawmakers say.

The budget sailed through the Legislature this week on a bipartisan vote, and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who's seeking re-election in November, has said he'll act quickly to sign it. It was a sharp contrast to recent years, when Rauner and majority Democrats deadlocked over a budget and the governor's pro-business priorities, leading to the nation's longest state budget impasse.

The buyout plan is aimed at addressing Illinois' roughly $130 billion unfunded pension liability and the state's ballooning annual contributions to the funds. Protections enshrined in the state constitution have limited lawmakers' options, with the Illinois Supreme Court declaring cuts to benefits unconstitutional.

But the buyouts are voluntary, and there's no way to know for certain how many people will take the state up on the offer.

Often in deals like this, projected savings don't materialize or plans cost more than originally stated, said Steve Malanga, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank.

"So it's actually wise for taxpayers to be suspicious," he said.

Here's a look at the plan, and what it could mean for Illinois' budget:

What it does

The buyouts will be offered to people hired by the state before Jan. 1, 2011. Illinois plans to issue a maximum of $1 billion in bonds over three years to fund the lump sum payments.

One plan, for people no longer employed by the state, would provide a buyout estimated at 60 percent of the present value of their vested pension. The state estimates it will get enough state employees accepting the buyout to save $41 million in the fiscal year starting July 1.

The second plan is estimated to save Illinois $382 million in the coming budget year. It would give retirees an option to have their cost-of-living increases calculated at 1.5 percent rather than the current 3 percent, compounded annually, in exchange for an accelerated benefit payment.

What's in it for retirees

Rep. Mark Batinick, a Plainfield Republican who's been pushing the plan for several years, said he's heard from many retirees who would like to receive a large payment they can invest or use immediately, even if it means they get less money overall.

Some have health problems or family members with disabilities. Others want to get the largest portion of their promised retirement benefits at an age when they can still enjoy spending the money.