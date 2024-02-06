Illinois man pleads to sexual assault

An Anna, Illinois, man pleaded guilty to a sexual abuse charge Monday.
Union County (Illinois) State Attorney Tyler Tripp said Rusty Shipley, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault, a non-probationable felony.
The case stemmed from the sexual assault of a child under the age of 17 that began in 2020 and continued into this year. Authorities arrested Shipley in January, following an investigation by Anna police.
Shipley remains in the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro, Illinois, until a sentencing hearing in September.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.