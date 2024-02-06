Illinois man found dead in floodwater; autopsy set for Friday

The body of an Alexander County man was discovered Wednesday morning in floodwaters near Illinois Route 3 north of Gale, Illinois.
Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown has identified the victim as Robin Christopher Franklin, 31.
The cause of Franklin's death has not been determined. Alexander County Coroner Willie Bingham said an autopsy has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday through the Williamson County coroner's office in Marion, Illinois.
