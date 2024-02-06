All sections
NewsMay 24, 2022

Illinois man arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse

A Marion, Illinois, man was arrested May 20 by Illinois State Police on suspicion of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful restraint.

Christopher Sollers, 41, was being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation of the Illinois State Police over an alleged incident of sexual abuse from March, according to a news release from the state police. Police acquired enough evidence to turn over the investigation to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office and proceed with the arrest, according to the release.

Sollers was arrested in Marion and taken to Williamson County Jail with bond set at $5,000, the release stated.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

