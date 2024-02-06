Illinois man arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse

Christopher Sollers, 41, was being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation of the Illinois State Police over an alleged incident of sexual abuse from March, according to a news release from the state police. Police acquired enough evidence to turn over the investigation to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office and proceed with the arrest, according to the release.

Sollers was arrested in Marion and taken to Williamson County Jail with bond set at $5,000, the release stated.