Illinois man arrested for allegedly setting fires in Jackson

A man who set several dumpsters on fire in Jackson is in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail with no bond after allegedly confessing he set the bins on fire.
He told police he turned himself in because he felt suicidal and homicidal and stated he was going to progress from setting fire to the dumpsters to residences, according to a probable-cause document filed in the case.
Curtis Eaton, 50, of Troy, Illinois, faces four counts of knowingly burning or exploding, a class E felony in Missouri.
According to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name who was redacted, Eaton showed up at the Jackson Fire Department claiming to be the person responsible for the fires, which broke out after midnight Tuesday morning. Later, when interviewed by detectives with the police department, Eaton told officers, "If this is about the arson, I have already admitted to it and do not wish to speak," the probable-cause statement said.
Eaton was charged in 1998 with aggravated arson.
Police said video surveillance appeared to show Eaton setting the fires. The person setting the fires on video footage was wearing the same clothing as Eaton.