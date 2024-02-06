Illinois man arrested for allegedly setting fires in Jackson

A man who set several dumpsters on fire in Jackson is in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail with no bond after allegedly confessing he set the bins on fire.

He told police he turned himself in because he felt suicidal and homicidal and stated he was going to progress from setting fire to the dumpsters to residences, according to a probable-cause document filed in the case.

Curtis Eaton, 50, of Troy, Illinois, faces four counts of knowingly burning or exploding, a class E felony in Missouri.