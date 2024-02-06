Illinois man arrested for alleged drugs

An Illinois man was arrested in Scott County for alleged drug violations.
According to a Misouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers arrested James Dunn, 30, of Marsilles, Illinois, shortly after 2 p.m. Monday for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogens), three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and driving while suspended.
Dunn was taken to Scott County Sheriff's Office where he was released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.