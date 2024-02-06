All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2025

Illinois man arrested by Cape sheriff for vehicle theft

An Illinois man, John Hunter Jungers, 38, was arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles in Cape Girardeau. The arrest followed GPS tracking and witness reports linking him to the thefts.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
John Jungers
John Jungers

A McClure, Illinois, man was arrested Monday, Dec. 30, by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for allegedly stealing two vehicles.

John Hunter Jungers, 38 allegedly stole a 2010 black Dodge Challenger and a 2007 white Dodge Ram after the sheriff's office received a report of theft Dec. 20.

According to the probable-cause statement, a deputy originally received a report of one stolen vehicle, while one of the victims was then notified another vehicle parked behind the residence at a shop building was gone.

The probable cause stated that there was allegedly a safe missing that contained vehicle titles, keys, checks and jewelry.

The document stated that later Dec. 20, a family member of the victims noticed one of the stolen Dodges near Andy's Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau. The person then followed the vehicle through Cape Girardeau across the Illinois bridge into East Cape.

"The stolen truck turned into a subdivision that is to the south of the Pony Night Club. Alexander County Sheriff's Office Deputy (redacted) was called to assist and located the stolen truck in an unoccupied lot across the street from (redacted)," the document stated.

According to the document, an address was tracked back to the family of Jungers with John not currently incarcerated. The sheriff tracked John through a GPS Monitor through the Illinois courts.

The document stated the GPS showed John traveling near Andy's at the time the vehicle was being followed by the family. According to the probable cause, he allegedly denied any involvement and said he must have followed it from Cape Girardeau.

"Upon reviewing Jungers's records, I learned that John Hunter Jungers was at the victim, (redacted) residence on two occasions. On December 18, 2024, Jungers's electronic monitor showed him at (redacted) residence from 2:55 AM to 4:12 AM. Jungers again returned to (redacted) residence on December 19th, 2024, from about 12: 11 am to 2:03 AM," the document stated.

John Hunter Jungers is being held in lieu of $55,000.

