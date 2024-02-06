Illinois man arrested after crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested an Illinois man after a vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County.
A patrol report said troopers arrested Gary Jones, 68, of Benton, Illinois, at about 5 p.m. Monday, citing him for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to drive in a single lane resulting in an accident.
He was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.
