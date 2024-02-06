Illinois highway workers reopen all lanes of routes 3, 146

Illinois highway workers were able to reopen all lanes of Illinois routes 3 and 146 in Alexander County on Monday as seep water trapped within the county’s levee system continued to drain back into the Mississippi River.

All four lanes of Route 146 between East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, and Route 3 had been closed since early July as well as northbound Route 3 between 146 and McClure, Illinois. Route 3 from 146 south to Gale, Illinois, was closed even longer with some of the pavement submerged beneath more than a foot of water.

Keith Miley, chief of operations for District 9 of the Illinois Department of Transportation, said crews completed most of the mud and silt removal from the highways Monday morning and were able to reopen the last remaining section of Routh 3 north of Gale by noon Monday.

Preparations for reopening Route 3 began late last week as the water receded from the pavement.

A truck stuck in a ditch along Illinois Route 146 is seen Monday, July 29, 2019, near East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. Jay Wolz

“We did some cleaning south of 146 toward Gale on Friday, but there was still too much water on the road so we finished it up this morning,” Miley said Monday afternoon shortly after barricades were removed.