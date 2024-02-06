As floodwaters begin to recede in southern Illinois, the price tag for fighting the flood and repairing damage to roads and other public infrastructure in Alexander County is projected to total more than $5.49 million.

That's the latest estimate provided by Alexander County Emergency Management director Mike Turner.

Alexander County government alone lists damages and cleanup costs at more than $3.2 million, according to Turner. The figure includes the cost to the county highway department to haul gravel and other materials to battle the flood.

Damages in East Cape Girardeau and McClure, Illinois, are projected at more than $1 million, including over $658,000 in East Cape Girardeau alone, Turner said Thursday.

In Cairo, Illinois, flood damages are estimated at more than $768,000. Damage to public utilities is estimated at nearly $26,000.

Damages include city and county roads, as well as the cost of hauling off tens of thousands of sandbags, according to Turner.

Turner stressed these are cost estimates and "may change up or down by the time final totals are figured,"

Those figures don't include the cost of damages to state highways such as Routes 3 and 146, nor damages to the Horseshoe Lake state park near Olive Branch, Illinois, Turner said.

The figures also don't include damage to homes, businesses and other private property.

The damages estimates come as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pushing for federal assistance.