As floodwaters begin to recede in southern Illinois, the price tag for fighting the flood and repairing damage to roads and other public infrastructure in Alexander County is projected to total more than $5.49 million.
That's the latest estimate provided by Alexander County Emergency Management director Mike Turner.
Alexander County government alone lists damages and cleanup costs at more than $3.2 million, according to Turner. The figure includes the cost to the county highway department to haul gravel and other materials to battle the flood.
Damages in East Cape Girardeau and McClure, Illinois, are projected at more than $1 million, including over $658,000 in East Cape Girardeau alone, Turner said Thursday.
In Cairo, Illinois, flood damages are estimated at more than $768,000. Damage to public utilities is estimated at nearly $26,000.
Damages include city and county roads, as well as the cost of hauling off tens of thousands of sandbags, according to Turner.
Turner stressed these are cost estimates and "may change up or down by the time final totals are figured,"
Those figures don't include the cost of damages to state highways such as Routes 3 and 146, nor damages to the Horseshoe Lake state park near Olive Branch, Illinois, Turner said.
The figures also don't include damage to homes, businesses and other private property.
The damages estimates come as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pushing for federal assistance.
According to Pritzker's office, the state and county emergency management agencies are undertaking "a full damage assessment" to determine whether Illinois can qualify for federal assistance.
To qualify, Illinois must meet or exceed more than $19 million in damages from the flooding, the governor's office said in a news release.
"This is a critical juncture in the damage assessment process and we urge all residents who have damage to their home, business or roads to contact their emergency management agency immediately, the release said.
Pritzker said in the release that his administration "is committed to doing everything in our power to ensure our communities get all resources available to recover."
But he added that "our state has not received a federal disaster declaration since 2013 and there is no doubt this will be an uphill battle."
Illinois Emergency Management Agency acting director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said in the release, "Reporting any damage, regardless of whether it is $200 or $20,000, not only helps you and your community, but it has the ability to help other communities across our state."
Without a "complete picture of the damage, Illinois could miss out on "invaluable federal funds that can help our state rebuild following this extensive disaster," the acting director said.
Turner said Alexander County residents living in cities or villages can contact their city halls to report damage to their homes and businesses. Those living in unincorporated areas of the county can call the local emergency management agency at 618-306-1375.
Residents also can go to https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/2019Floods/Pages/ReportDamage.aspx to fill out an online form.
