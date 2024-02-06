Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois' new governor delivered on a top campaign promise Tuesday by signing legislation making the state the 11th to approve marijuana for recreational use in a program offering legal remedies and economic benefits to minorities whose lives critics say were damaged by a wayward war on drugs.

Legalization in Illinois also means nearly 800,000 people with criminal records for purchasing or possessing 30 grams of marijuana or less may have those records expunged, a provision minority lawmakers and interest groups demanded. It also gives cannabis-vendor preference to minority owners and promises 25% of tax revenue from marijuana sales to redevelop impoverished communities.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose election last year gave Democrats complete control over state government again after four years under GOP predecessor Bruce Rauner, signed the bill in Chicago amid a bevy of pot proponents, including the plan's lead sponsors, Rep. Kelly Cassidy and Sen. Heather Steans, both Chicago Democrats.

"Today, we're hitting the 'reset' button on the war on drugs," Cassidy said.

Residents may purchase and possess up to 1 ounce, or 30 grams, of marijuana at a time. Non-residents may have half an ounce, or 15 grams. The law provides for cannabis purchases by adults 21 and older at approved dispensaries, which, after they're licensed and established, may start selling Jan. 1. Possession remains a crime until Jan. 1, a spokesman for Senate Democrats said.

"The war on cannabis has destroyed families, filled prisons with nonviolent offenders and disproportionately disrupted black and brown communities," Pritzker said. "Law enforcement across the nation has spent billions of dollars to enforce the criminalization of cannabis, yet its consumption remains widespread."

On the campaign trail, Pritzker claimed, once established, taxation of marijuana could generate $800 million to $1 billion a year. He said dispensary licensing would bring in $170 million in the coming year alone. But Cassidy and Steans have dampened that prediction, lowering estimates to $58 million in the first year and $500 million annually within five years.

Carrying the psychoactive ingredient THC, marijuana was effectively outlawed in the U.S. in 1937 and in the 1970s was declared a drug with no medicinal purpose and high potential for abuse.

Blacks have been most susceptible since then to "Just say 'No'"-era crackdowns. Pritzker quoted a 2010 statistic from the American Civil Liberties Union that while blacks comprise 15% of Illinois' population, they account for 60% of cannabis-possession arrests.