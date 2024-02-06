When Illinois native brothers Cameryn and Jordan Curtis started clothing company GHM (Grind Hustle Motivation) in 2018, their plan behind the clothing was to spread motivation and positivity. They're now looking to also do that with new podcast, also titled "Grind Hustle Motivation."
The podcast explores the topics of business, time management and self improvement through a "positive" outlook.
Cameryn Curtis said the idea behind the original clothing line was to combat "darkness" in the world with positivity.
"We all noticed the environment is really negative as far as social media, and people kind of need that uplifting," Jordan Curtis said. "We wanted to do what we felt was in our heart to help spread motivation, positive energy and just uplift people."
The brothers took a break from the business after perceiving they weren't making enough money. Also citing they were younger and had other responsibilities to attend to at the time.
The idea for the podcast brought them back together, when Cameryn suggested they had something positive they could bring to people.
"One day, we came together and I was talking to my brother, I said we just need to do something like a podcast, just to spread a good message in such a negative world," Cameryn Curtis said. "He stopped me there; he said you did something right there, we need to write that down."
Jordan said what differentiates themselves from other motivational podcasts is they go deeper into the concepts of how people can improve themselves.
"I've noticed a lot of different people that do motivational speaking in generalities," Jordan Curtis said. "We kind of break it down more and get more of a personal aspect."
Their faith has a lot to do with their clothing line and podcasts; it's a driving theme that comes from a biking accident Cameryn had sustained, last year.
"I was in a dirt bike accident and half of my toe actually got amputated off and I spent some time in the hospital," Cameryn Curtis said. "I was getting real negative and just letting things bring me down."
Cameryn said an experience with God turned things around for him.
"God literally spoke to me and said, 'Don't worry, my son, I will take care of you,'" Cameryn Curtis said.
The brothers agreed their favorite part of making the podcast is being able to do it with family.
Their first podcast released Dec. 25, and Cameryn said their second episode will be released on Jan. 14, their next clothing line coming out Jan. 21.
To find out more about Grind Hustle Motivation podcast and clothing, visit their Facebook page.
