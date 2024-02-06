When Illinois native brothers Cameryn and Jordan Curtis started clothing company GHM (Grind Hustle Motivation) in 2018, their plan behind the clothing was to spread motivation and positivity. They're now looking to also do that with new podcast, also titled "Grind Hustle Motivation."

The podcast explores the topics of business, time management and self improvement through a "positive" outlook.

Cameryn Curtis said the idea behind the original clothing line was to combat "darkness" in the world with positivity.

"We all noticed the environment is really negative as far as social media, and people kind of need that uplifting," Jordan Curtis said. "We wanted to do what we felt was in our heart to help spread motivation, positive energy and just uplift people."

The brothers took a break from the business after perceiving they weren't making enough money. Also citing they were younger and had other responsibilities to attend to at the time.

The idea for the podcast brought them back together, when Cameryn suggested they had something positive they could bring to people.

"One day, we came together and I was talking to my brother, I said we just need to do something like a podcast, just to spread a good message in such a negative world," Cameryn Curtis said. "He stopped me there; he said you did something right there, we need to write that down."

Jordan said what differentiates themselves from other motivational podcasts is they go deeper into the concepts of how people can improve themselves.