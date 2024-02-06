Ill. woman charged in August fire deaths of her 5 children

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -- A woman has been charged with child endangerment in the August fire deaths of her five young children, who she allegedly left in a Southwest Illinois apartment without adult supervision.

Sabrina Dunigan, 34, of East St. Louis, faces five felony counts of endangering the life/health of a child in St. Clair County, and online court records indicate there are pending grand jury actions in the case, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Charging documents said the children had been left without adult supervision, which was a proximate cause of their Aug. 6 fire deaths, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

Deontae Davis Jr., 9; 8-year-old twins Neveah Dunigan and Heaven Dunigan; Jabari Johnson, 4; and Loy'el Dunigan, 2, were killed. Four of them died at the scene and the fifth died at a local hospital.

Dunigan had not surrendered to police or been served with an arrest warrant as of Thursday afternoon, said Chris Allen, a spokesman for the St. Clair County State's Attorney Office.