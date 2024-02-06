All sections
NewsMay 20, 2022

Ill. couple arrested on drug charges in Scott City

SCOTT CITY -- An Illinois couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Scott City. On Wednesday, a Scott City patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 for traffic violations, according to Scott City police chief Rick Walter. The officer made contact with the driver, Lonnie James Orr, and passenger, Brittany Ratrian Orr, both of East Saint Louis, Illinois. While speaking with the couple, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana, Walter said...

Standard Democrat
Drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly confiscated during a traffic stop Wednesday in Scott City. An Illinois couple is in custody in the case.
Scott City Police Department

SCOTT CITY -- An Illinois couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Scott City.

On Wednesday, a Scott City patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 for traffic violations, according to Scott City police chief Rick Walter. The officer made contact with the driver, Lonnie James Orr, and passenger, Brittany Ratrian Orr, both of East Saint Louis, Illinois. While speaking with the couple, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana, Walter said.

A computer check showed that Lonnie Orr's driver's license is currently suspended, Walter said. A search of the vehicle was conducted by the officer, and the search revealed two loaded handguns and a large amount of marijuana weighing approximately 2 pounds, 10 ounces; scales; packaging material; and $1,500 of U.S. Currency.

They were each charged with the Class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance and the Class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon. Judge Zach Horack set bond at $50,000 for each defendant.

Lonnie and Brittany Orr remained incarcerated Thursday at Scott City Police Department.

Walter noted the arresting officer had recently completed a narcotics interdiction course.

