IDOT inposes weight linits on Cairo bridge

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced it is restricting the weight of vehicles traveling on the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River bridge at Cairo.
An IDOT news release says combination vehicles will be restricted immediately to 37 tons and single-unit vehicles to 33 ton. Plans for the repair of the bridge are in progress, the release stated, but they are yet to be finalized.
