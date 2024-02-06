All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 28, 2018

IDOT inposes weight linits on Cairo bridge

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced it is restricting the weight of vehicles traveling on the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River bridge at Cairo. An IDOT news release says combination vehicles will be restricted immediately to 37 tons and single-unit vehicles to 33 ton. Plans for the repair of the bridge are in progress, the release stated, but they are yet to be finalized...

Southeast Missourian

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced it is restricting the weight of vehicles traveling on the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River bridge at Cairo.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

An IDOT news release says combination vehicles will be restricted immediately to 37 tons and single-unit vehicles to 33 ton. Plans for the repair of the bridge are in progress, the release stated, but they are yet to be finalized.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy