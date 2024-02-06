All sections
January 24, 2023

Identities of Sikeston double homicide victims released; public assistance requested

SIKESTON, Mo. — The identities of a husband and wife who were shot and killed early Sunday, Jan. 22, in Sikeston have been released. Kiara D. Haynes, a 33-year-old man, and Breana C. Conner, a 27-year-old woman, were found with gunshot wounds at about 3 a.m. Sunday outside apartments in the 800 block of South West Street, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — The identities of a husband and wife who were shot and killed early Sunday, Jan. 22, in Sikeston have been released.

Kiara D. Haynes, a 33-year-old man, and Breana C. Conner, a 27-year-old woman, were found with gunshot wounds at about 3 a.m. Sunday outside apartments in the 800 block of South West Street, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Officers with Sikeston DPS responded to the scene in response to a report of shots fired in the area, Rowe said. When officers arrived, they located Haynes and Conner. Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene, and Conner was treated on scene and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"This incident is currently under investigation, and the Major Case Squad has been activated," Rowe said in a news release issued Monday, Jan. 23.

Sikeston DPS and the Major Case Squad are asking for anyone with information in regard to the double homicide to contact DPS at (573) 471-4711 and ask to speak with an investigator. Sikeston DPS also has its Tip Line, (573) 475-3774, which anyone with information may call if they wish to remain anonymous.

Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

