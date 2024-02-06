Officers with Sikeston DPS responded to the scene in response to a report of shots fired in the area, Rowe said. When officers arrived, they located Haynes and Conner. Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene, and Conner was treated on scene and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"This incident is currently under investigation, and the Major Case Squad has been activated," Rowe said in a news release issued Monday, Jan. 23.

Sikeston DPS and the Major Case Squad are asking for anyone with information in regard to the double homicide to contact DPS at (573) 471-4711 and ask to speak with an investigator. Sikeston DPS also has its Tip Line, (573) 475-3774, which anyone with information may call if they wish to remain anonymous.