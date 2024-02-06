Idaho to test non-compliant insurance plans

BOISE, Idaho -- Concerned about soaring health care costs, Idaho on Wednesday revealed a plan to allow insurance companies to sell cheap policies ditching key provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

It's believed to be the first state to take formal steps without prior federal approval for creating policies not complying with the Obama-era health care law. Health care experts say the move is legally dubious, a concern supported by internal records obtained by The Associated Press.

Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron said the move is necessary to make cheaper plans available to more people. Otherwise, he said he fears the state's individual health insurance marketplace will eventually collapse as healthy residents choose to go uninsured rather than pay for expensive plans complying with the federal law.

"There are other states that have been talking about it, but we may be out in front," Cameron said. "They may look to follow us should be we successful."

Many states have seen annual double-digit increases in health insurance premium costs, a trend expected to continue -- and perhaps get worse -- under the recently signed Republican tax plan.