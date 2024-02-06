Ice not expected to affect river navigation here

A blast of Artic air pushing into the Midwest has not only brought single-digit temperatures to Southeast Missouri, but has also dropped the Mississippi River water temperature to the low 30s.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the water temperature at Cape Girardeau has fallen steadily over the past week and by Friday had reached 33 degrees Fahrenheit with expectations of going lower.

Water freezes at 32 degrees, so that means the river at Cape Girardeau will turn to ice, right?

Not necessarily.

"Although water freezes at 32 degrees, flowing water needs to be colder than that to freeze into ice," Gary Johnson, a hydrologist with the USGS told the Southeast Missourian.

Johnson is the operations coordinator at the USGS's Central Midwest Water Science Center in Urbana, Illinois. River currents below the surface, he said, have inconsistent temperatures and don't necessarily match surface temperatures.

"Large rivers rarely freeze throughout because while water is flowing, its potential energy is constantly being converted to heat energy that resists freezing on the molecular level and subsequent crystallization," Johnson said. "For flowing water to freeze, the temperature has to be much colder than 32 degrees."

Farther north, in the St. Louis vicinity, there have been reports of ice accumulations in the river.