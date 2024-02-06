Ice, frigid temps move in; snow in the forecast

The winter-weather system that moved through Cape Girardeau on Thursday and Friday dropped almost three-tenths of an inch of precipitation by Friday afternoon, and with freezing temperatures in the forecast, road conditions arenï¿½t likely to improve over the weekend.

The weather system that moved through late Thursday brought temperatures from a high of 63 degrees to a low of 28, and the National Weather Service officially recorded 0.29 inches of precipitation at Cape Girardeau.

More snow is expected Sunday, NWS meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft said Friday.

Another system will move in sometime Sunday, she said, and while accumulations are difficult to gauge so far out, this storm could drop half an inch or more snow on top of Thursday and Fridayï¿½s accumulation.

Added to that issue is the temperature, Ravenscraft said.

The temperature isnï¿½t expected to get above freezing before Monday, Ravenscraft said, but she emphasized the importance of checking back with weather forecasts periodically.

ï¿½These things do change,ï¿½ Ravenscraft said.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy said a crew has been working hard all night to de-ice the runway, but itï¿½s tough going.

Loy said the Thursday-night flight from Chicago was canceled, and as of 2 p.m. Friday, both flights for the day already had been called off.

Low temperatures make de-icing the runway especially challenging, Loy said, because regular salt is too corrosive to be used.

Corrosion and airplanes donï¿½t mix, Loy said.