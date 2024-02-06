Ice cream without Homecomers this year

Since 1961, Homecomers and homemade ice cream have gone hand in hand, thanks to a stand run by volunteers of Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay in Jackson.
This year, Homecomers has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19, but, said organizer Rodney Pensel, the ice cream stand will still be serving up orders later this month.
"We have scaled back a little since the masking order came out," Pensel said. This year, the stand is planning to make about 50 gallons, down from the typical 300.
"We made 45 gallons for the Fourth of July," Pensel said, adding that they've been selling at farmers markets in Jackson.
"We're going to try for three nights, and will pre-dip and pre-lid everything," he said.
In the past, it was just scooped up and sent out. Vanilla only, he said. "We only do vanilla. We do it right, and we leave it alone."
It's a simple recipe: only five ingredients, but they're secret, he said.
"It's heavy in cream," Pensel said. "I can tell you that."
The high butter fat content contributes to the taste, Pensel said.
Logistically, there's a lot that goes into making that much ice cream.
Last year, the stand's volunteers made almost 300 gallons of ice cream, and ordered in 2,600 pounds of ice, Pensel said.
While they haven't ordered ingredients in as high of quantities as in years past, Pensel said if sales surpass the initial 50 gallons planned, "we can always make more."
Volunteers at the stand will be masked and gloved, and everything will be pre-dipped.
"We'll be at 204 S. High Street, where we always are during Homecomers," Pensel said. "The Masonic Lodge sponsors us, and all our equipment is in the basement."
DeMolay is a fraternal organization for male youths ages 13 to 21, and the international organization celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.
Volunteers will run the stand as usual, but instead of 20 people behind the counter, it's likely to be more like five or six, but that could change, Pensel said.
The stand will operate from 5 until 9:30 p.m. July 23, 24 and 25 at 204 S. High St. in Jackson.
On July 19, 1869, Sylvania, now Oran, was incorporated as a Missouri city. On July 19, 2020, a time capsule will be buried to mark the anniversary. At 4 p.m. Sunday, the Oran Sesquicentennial Committee of the Oran Optimist Club will sponsor the presentation and burial of a time capsule to be opened July 19, 2069. A granite marker will indicate the burial spot. Head down to George Tilles Memorial City Park in Oran to join in the festivities.
Cape Girardeau alternative rock band Isabella has a new album out July 24, but the planned release party in St. Louis won't go on, the band announced recently on their Facebook page. "No Roses" is available for preorder at www.weareisabella.com and will be released July 24 on major platforms including Spotify.
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.