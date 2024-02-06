All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 16, 2020

Ice cream without Homecomers this year

Since 1961, Homecomers and homemade ice cream have gone hand in hand, thanks to a stand run by volunteers of Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay in Jackson. This year, Homecomers has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19, but, said organizer Rodney Pensel, the ice cream stand will still be serving up orders later this month...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Volunteers with Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay in Jackson work to prepare homemade ice cream for the July 4 celebration in uptown Jackson.
Volunteers with Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay in Jackson work to prepare homemade ice cream for the July 4 celebration in uptown Jackson.Submitted by Rodney Pensel

Since 1961, Homecomers and homemade ice cream have gone hand in hand, thanks to a stand run by volunteers of Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay in Jackson.

This year, Homecomers has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19, but, said organizer Rodney Pensel, the ice cream stand will still be serving up orders later this month.

"We have scaled back a little since the masking order came out," Pensel said. This year, the stand is planning to make about 50 gallons, down from the typical 300.

"We made 45 gallons for the Fourth of July," Pensel said, adding that they've been selling at farmers markets in Jackson.

"We're going to try for three nights, and will pre-dip and pre-lid everything," he said.

In the past, it was just scooped up and sent out. Vanilla only, he said. "We only do vanilla. We do it right, and we leave it alone."

It's a simple recipe: only five ingredients, but they're secret, he said.

"It's heavy in cream," Pensel said. "I can tell you that."

The high butter fat content contributes to the taste, Pensel said.

Logistically, there's a lot that goes into making that much ice cream.

Last year, the stand's volunteers made almost 300 gallons of ice cream, and ordered in 2,600 pounds of ice, Pensel said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

While they haven't ordered ingredients in as high of quantities as in years past, Pensel said if sales surpass the initial 50 gallons planned, "we can always make more."

Volunteers at the stand will be masked and gloved, and everything will be pre-dipped.

"We'll be at 204 S. High Street, where we always are during Homecomers," Pensel said. "The Masonic Lodge sponsors us, and all our equipment is in the basement."

DeMolay is a fraternal organization for male youths ages 13 to 21, and the international organization celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.

Volunteers will run the stand as usual, but instead of 20 people behind the counter, it's likely to be more like five or six, but that could change, Pensel said.

The stand will operate from 5 until 9:30 p.m. July 23, 24 and 25 at 204 S. High St. in Jackson.

Oran time capsule

On July 19, 1869, Sylvania, now Oran, was incorporated as a Missouri city. On July 19, 2020, a time capsule will be buried to mark the anniversary. At 4 p.m. Sunday, the Oran Sesquicentennial Committee of the Oran Optimist Club will sponsor the presentation and burial of a time capsule to be opened July 19, 2069. A granite marker will indicate the burial spot. Head down to George Tilles Memorial City Park in Oran to join in the festivities.

Isabella
IsabellaSubmitted photo

Isabella's new album

Cape Girardeau alternative rock band Isabella has a new album out July 24, but the planned release party in St. Louis won't go on, the band announced recently on their Facebook page. "No Roses" is available for preorder at www.weareisabella.com and will be released July 24 on major platforms including Spotify.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy