Ice cream without Homecomers this year

Since 1961, Homecomers and homemade ice cream have gone hand in hand, thanks to a stand run by volunteers of Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay in Jackson.

This year, Homecomers has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19, but, said organizer Rodney Pensel, the ice cream stand will still be serving up orders later this month.

"We have scaled back a little since the masking order came out," Pensel said. This year, the stand is planning to make about 50 gallons, down from the typical 300.

"We made 45 gallons for the Fourth of July," Pensel said, adding that they've been selling at farmers markets in Jackson.

"We're going to try for three nights, and will pre-dip and pre-lid everything," he said.

In the past, it was just scooped up and sent out. Vanilla only, he said. "We only do vanilla. We do it right, and we leave it alone."

It's a simple recipe: only five ingredients, but they're secret, he said.

"It's heavy in cream," Pensel said. "I can tell you that."

The high butter fat content contributes to the taste, Pensel said.

Logistically, there's a lot that goes into making that much ice cream.

Last year, the stand's volunteers made almost 300 gallons of ice cream, and ordered in 2,600 pounds of ice, Pensel said.