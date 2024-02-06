Ice cream appreciation at Notre Dame

Casey Dodd, left, school resources officer, and Matt Vollink, theology teacher, take ice cream orders to teachers who are not on their lunch break Friday at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. ...

Casey Dodd, left, school resources officer, and Matt Vollink, theology teacher, take ice cream orders to teachers who are not on their lunch break Friday at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. First State Community Bank sponsored the Sugar Chic Creamery truck to provide ice cream to all teachers and staff as part of the school's Heroes Work Here appreciation week. Sarah Yenesel