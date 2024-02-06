'I was very fortunate': Wallingford at home recovering from COVID-19

State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-147) is resting at home in Cape Girardeau after a six-day hospital stay at Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center after contracting the delta variant of COVID-19.

Wallingford, 75, was admitted to SLU on July 18 after experiencing an elevated body temperature and aches. He was discharged July 23.

The lawmaker, who returned to the lower chamber of the Missouri General Assembly last fall after being term-limited out of the state Senate, was treated with the drug remdesivir — the same broad-spectrum antiviral medication given to President Donald Trump when he fell victim to the coronavirus in October.

“I was at the Capitol (in Jefferson City) on July 6 because Gov. (Mike) Parson was signing one of my bills into law — Senate Bill 44 dealing with water infrastructure — and I just stayed up there,” Wallingford said. “I wanted to catch up on some work and got an email on (July 8) that the state was doing drive-through COVID tests because Cole County was experiencing the delta variant.”

Wallingford, who has not been vaccinated because of his Nov. 2 kidney transplant at SLU, decided to be checked.

He returned home to Cape Girardeau on July 9 and went back to the state capital July 12.

“I went back (to Jefferson City) because the governor was going to sign another bill of mine, a higher education measure, but I didn’t go,” Wallingford said, because he received a phone call saying he’d tested positive for COVID-19.