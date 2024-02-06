I-57/U.S. 60 reduced for surface treatment

Interstate 57/U.S. 60 in Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard counties — between Route B in Bertrand, Missouri, and Highway 25 in Dexter, Missouri — will be reduced to one lane in each direction as contractor crews improve the driving surface. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will include applying a high-friction surface treatment in a moving operation. The process involves placing a thin layer of specially engineered, durable, high-friction aggregate to the driving surface to improve traction, the release said. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday and Tuesday and Sept. 21 through 23.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
