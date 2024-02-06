I-57 in Mississippi, Scott counties reduced for pavement work

Southbound Interstate 57 in Mississippi and Scott counties will be reduced with a 15-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, this section of highway is between Highway 105 in Mississippi County and the Interstate 55/57 interchange in Scott County. The work will extend from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from April 6 to April 18.
