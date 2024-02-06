I-55 to close overnight Wednesday for bridge repairs

Emergency repairs to the Interstate 55 bridge over U.S. 61 at Center Junction will require overnight closure of the interstate starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

The southbound I-55 bridge was recently dismantled as part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's bridge replacement and interchange redesign project. As a result of the southbound bridge removal, the northbound bridge is being used for both northbound and southbound traffic.

Closing the interstate will allow work crews to make emergency pothole repairs on the bridge. MoDOT expects to reopen the interstate by 6 a.m. Thursday.