I-55 SB on-ramp at Center Junction to close next week

As part of the construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, the southbound on-ramp at Center Junction will be closed next week. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the closure will allow contractor crews to complete the paving of the ramp. It will close at 5 a.m. Monday and remain closed until Friday. All other ramps will remain open.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
