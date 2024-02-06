I-55 repairs cause lane reductions, ramp restrictions in Cape County

Pavement repairs on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County have been planned for mid-February through late April, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. As work is underway, northbound I-55 will be reduced with an 11-foot width restriction from mile marker 91 to mile marker 106. In addition, southbound I-55 will be reduced with an 11-foot width restriction from mile marker 93 to mile marker 91.
The following ramps will have a 10-foot width restriction:
* Northbound I-55 on-ramp at Exit 91;
* Northbound I-55 off-ramp at Exit 96;
* Southbound I-55 off-ramp at Exit 93.
The work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily from Feb. 18 through April 30, the release stated.
In addition, northbound I-55 between mile marker 106 and mile marker 108 will also have an 11-foot width restriction, and work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
