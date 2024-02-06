I-55 reduced for bridge maintenance

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced, with a 12-foot width restriction, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to a bridge between mile markers 100 and 99.6. A MoDOT news release stated the work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Wednesday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- Missouri Department of Transportation
