NewsMay 25, 2017
I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane today as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is located at mile marker 66 over U.S. 60/Interstate 57 in Sikeston, Missouri. According to a MoDOT news release, the lane reduction will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m...
Southeast Missourian

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane today as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs.

The bridge is located at mile marker 66 over U.S. 60/Interstate 57 in Sikeston, Missouri. According to a MoDOT news release, the lane reduction will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 888-275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

