NewsMay 25, 2017
I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is at mile marker 66 over U.S. 60/Interstate 57 in Sikeston, Missouri. The lane reduction will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today...
Southeast Missourian

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is at mile marker 66 over U.S. 60/Interstate 57 in Sikeston, Missouri. The lane reduction will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
