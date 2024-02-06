I-55 in Perry, Ste. Genevieve counties reduced for core drilling

Northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform core drilling operations.

According to a MoDOT news release, the following lane closures will be in place on I-55 Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: