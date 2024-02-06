I-55 in Perry County reduced

Northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail work and pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of highway is from mile marker 135 at Route M to mile marker 129 at U.S. 51 near Perryville, Missouri. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Feb. 10 through Nov. 1, including weekends as necessary.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation