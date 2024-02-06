All sections
NewsDecember 1, 2017
I-55 in New Madrid, Scott counties reduced for pavement, bridge work
Southeast Missourian

Northbound Interstate 55 in New Madrid and Scott counties, between mile markers 49 and 65, will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge maintenance and paving repairs. The work will be performed Dec. 11-30, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 888-275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

