July 26, 2022

I-55 in Cape reduced for bridge work

North- and southbound Interstate 55, between mile markers 91.8 and 92.6 in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 14...

Southeast Missourian

North- and southbound Interstate 55, between mile markers 91.8 and 92.6 in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 14.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

