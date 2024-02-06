I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge work

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge over Kingshighway at exit 99. A MoDOT news release says the work will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
