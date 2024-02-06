All sections
NewsOctober 3, 2017

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs

I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the Diversion Channel bridge. The span is located between Route AB and Highway 74. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place Oct. 15 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m...

Southeast Missourian

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the Diversion Channel bridge. The span is located between Route AB and Highway 74. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place Oct. 15 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
