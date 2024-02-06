I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is located between Route AB and Highway 74. A MoDOT news release indicates the work will take place June 4, beginning at 6:30 a.m. The work zone will be left up overnight and taken down the following morning. Due to these repairs, the northbound I-55 off ramp at exit 93A will be closed during this time.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation