February 7, 2023

I-55 in Cape Co. reduced for bridge inspections

Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge inspections. According to a MoDOT news release, the inspections will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the following locations: From 8 to 9 a.m. on southbound I-55 from mile marker 94 to 93.6 and from 9 to 10 a.m. on northbound I-55 from mile marker 93.6 to 94...

Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge inspections. According to a MoDOT news release, the inspections will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the following locations: From 8 to 9 a.m. on southbound I-55 from mile marker 94 to 93.6 and from 9 to 10 a.m. on northbound I-55 from mile marker 93.6 to 94

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
