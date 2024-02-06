I-55 Exit 93 proposal presented to public

Don Grossheider, center, discusses ideas for the redesign of the Interstate 55 Exit 93 interchange on the south end of Kingshighway with Steve Peterson of Delta Companies, right, and Benji Philpot, project engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, during a public briefing about the redesign and replacement of the interchange ...

Don Grossheider, center, discusses ideas for the redesign of the Interstate 55 Exit 93 interchange on the south end of Kingshighway with Steve Peterson of Delta Companies, right, and Benji Philpot, project engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, during a public briefing about the redesign and replacement of the interchange. The project, which is currently unfunded, will involve replacement of the aging southbound bridge connecting Kingshighway to Highway 74 and Interstate 55. For more information, visit www.modot.org/exit-93-interchange-cape-girardeau-county. Jay Wolz